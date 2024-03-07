European stock index hits historic high after higher technology, financial sectors

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the primary stock index in Europe closed at an all-time high, buoyed by strong performances from technology companies and the financial sector. This surge came in the wake of statements made by the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, setting the stage for the upcoming decision on interest rates by the European Central Bank.



The STOXX 600 index saw a notable increase of 0.4 percent, while the Italian FTSE MIB index reached unprecedented levels. The year-to-date performance of the STOXX 600 index has been exceptional, with its value nearing the 500-point mark. This rally has been largely attributed to investors' growing interest in technology stocks, driven by the burgeoning fascination with artificial intelligence, a robust earnings season, and market confidence in the prospect of early interest rate cuts.



As anticipation mounts ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rate decision scheduled for Thursday, markets are abuzz with speculation. The bank is widely expected to maintain interest rates at their current record level of four percent. This decision will carry significant implications for market dynamics and investor sentiment across the region.



In the United States, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's cautionary remarks regarding the trajectory of inflation have reverberated through global markets. While the central bank still anticipates interest rate cuts later in the year, Powell emphasized that the decline in inflation is not guaranteed. This underscores the importance of ongoing vigilance and adaptability in monetary policy decisions, as central banks navigate the evolving economic landscape and strive to maintain stability and growth.

MENAFN07032024000045015682ID1107946328