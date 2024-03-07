New York governor sends 1,000 officers to boost subway security amid crime surge

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed plans to bolster subway security by deploying 1,000 additional officers, citing a surge in transit-related crime. This reinforcement comprises 750 National Guard officers and 250 personnel from both the State Police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).



Governor Hochul outlined a comprehensive five-point strategy during a press briefing, detailing the utilization of state resources to enhance safety measures and safeguard commuters using the subway system.



"Since taking office, I have been laser-focused on driving down subway crime and protecting New Yorkers," she stated. "My five-point plan will rid our subways of violent offenders and protect all commuters and transit workers.”



Hochul also unveiled a new program bill aimed at empowering judges to prohibit individuals convicted of assault within the transit system from utilizing MTA services as part of their sentencing.



In February, the New York Police Department (NYPD) implemented a measure to deploy an extra 1,000 police officers daily across New York City's subway network. This initiative yielded a notable 15.4 percent reduction in crime compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as reported by the police department.

