War Update: 92 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Last 24 Hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on March 7, Ukrinform reports.

In the past day, enemy air strikes targeted Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Khrapivshchyna and Kamianka in the Sumy region; Zarichne, Nesterne, Krasnyi Yar, Chorne, Kozacha Lopan and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region; Yampolivka, Terny, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, New York, Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Chervone, Malynivka, and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks outside Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Spirne, Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 enemy attacks outside Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy made 20 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in areas to the west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukraine's defense forces are maintaining their positions and repelling the attacks of the occupying forces. Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy continues to attempt to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck seven areas where enemy troops were concentrated.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck an enemy troop concentration area, an ammunition depot, and four artillery pieces.

