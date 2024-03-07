Russian War Losses In Ukraine Rise To 421,430

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces killed and wounded about 421,430 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and March 7, 2024, including 1,160 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war started, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,695 enemy tanks (including 17 tanks in the past 24 hours), 12,779 (+51) armored fighting vehicles, 10,350 (+42) artillery systems, 1,009 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 701 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,963 (+42) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,919 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 13,532 (+53) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,647 (+5) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.