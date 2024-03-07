Enemy Launches 253 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region On Mar 6

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 253 strikes on 12 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on March 6.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Invaders bombarded Novodarivka and Chervone from aircraft and carried out seven MLRS attacks on Malynivka and Robotyne, as well as 16 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Malynyvka," the post read.

Some 228 artillery strikes targeted Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, Prymorske and other front-line towns and villages.

Twenty reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

On March 5, the enemy launched 328 strikes on six towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region.