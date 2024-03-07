No Enemy Missile Carriers In Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no enemy missile launchers in the Black and Azov Seas.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"We do not observe the activity of enemy ships in the Black Sea. Obviously, the conclusions made by them (Russians - ed.) about the safety of their ships are reflected in the fact that they (ships - ed.) are all brought to their basing points," Humeniuk said.

Five people killed in Russianstrike on Odesa port infrastructure

She added that only one enemy unit is monitoring the surface situation in the Sea of Azov.

As reported, as of Wednesday, March 6, there were no Russian warships in the Black Sea.