Four People Injured In Kherson Region Due To Hostile Shelling, Residential Areas Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of enemy shelling.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Yesterday, the enemy fired at Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Vesele, Lvove, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Veletenske, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Novoberyslav, and the city of Kherson. Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," the statement reads.
As noted, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 16 private houses were damaged.
In Kherson, the shelling damaged a higher education institution, a gas pipeline and a car. There were also hits to the port infrastructure.
As a result of hostile attacks, a critical infrastructure facility and a warehouse were hit in the region's settlements.
As reported, Russian troops attacked a residential building in Beryslav, Kherson region, from a drone, injuring a couple.
