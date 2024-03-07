Federal Reserve Chairman highlights data-driven approach to interest rate decisions

(MENAFN) During his testimony before Congress on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to making future decisions on interest rates based solely on economic indicators. Powell emphasized that the timing and pace of any potential interest rate cuts would be contingent upon the trajectory of the economy and key factors such as maximum employment and price stability.



Powell emphasized that the Federal Reserve's primary focus remains on monitoring economic data and its impact on the outlook for employment and inflation. He stressed the importance of seeing supportive data that instills confidence in the sustainability of inflation moving towards the target range of two percent before considering any interest rate adjustments.



While acknowledging the possibility of interest rate cuts later in the year if economic performance aligns with expectations, Powell cautioned that the path towards lowering inflation is not guaranteed. This uncertainty prevents Fed officials from committing to a specific timetable or pace of interest rate cuts. Moreover, with inflationary pressures showing signs of easing, there are concerns that the process of curbing inflation may prolong, further complicating the decision-making process for the central bank.



Powell's remarks underscore the Federal Reserve's cautious and data-dependent approach to monetary policy, highlighting the importance of ongoing economic assessment in guiding future interest rate decisions. As the central bank navigates the complexities of balancing inflation concerns with broader economic objectives, its commitment to flexibility and responsiveness to evolving economic conditions remains paramount.

MENAFN07032024000045015682ID1107946267