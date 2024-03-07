Scootaround To Offer Mobility Rental For The MIAMI - DADE COUNTY FAIR 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Scootaround Will Provide Wheelchair and Scooter Rental Services at the Miami-Dade County Fair 2024, Bringing Accessibility and Convenience.

Reputable for its dedication to accessibility and diversity, Scootaround is pleased to announce that it will be partnering with the Miami-Dade County Fair 2024 to offer wheelchair and scooter rentals that are complete. The fair is scheduled to start on:



By providing accessibility and convenience for people of all abilities, Scootaround rental services seek to improve the fair experience for all participants.

Renting services at the Miami-Dade County Fair 2024 will provide a variety of solutions to suit a range of needs, in keeping with Scootaround commitment to accessibility. For individuals in need of mobility assistance to easily tour the fairgrounds, wheelchairs, and scooters will be available for rent. For families with little children, double strollers, wagons, and single strollers will also be available, making it possible for everyone to easily enjoy the celebrations.



Everyone ought to have the chance to fully engage in local events and experiences, according to the philosophy at Scootaround. Our goal is to eliminate obstacles to accessibility and guarantee that people of all abilities can take advantage of all the activities and attractions offered by the Miami-Dade County Fair 2024.



The rental costs for the many mobility aids are intended to be within the reach and affordability of every person attending the fair.

Items that are only available for walk-up rentals:



Double strollers - $17 per day,

-Families may easily move their young children around the fairgrounds with the use of double strollers.



Wagons - $17 per day,

-provide a roomy and cozy alternative for moving luggage or weary children.



Single strollers - $11 per day,

-which offers single-parent households a practical option.



We recognize how important it is to provide reasonably priced rental options, especially for those who have mobility issues or are families with little children. Regardless of a person's circumstances, we want to make the fair accessible to everybody.

Visitors who would like to rent wheelchairs, scooters, strollers, or wagons can easily make use of Scootaround rental services at certain points around the fairgrounds. To ensure a smooth and effective rental experience for all participants, trained professionals will be on hand to assist with rentals.



With its relationship with the Miami-Dade County Fair 2024, Scootaround is demonstrating its continued support of accessibility projects and the significance of fostering inclusive environments that make everyone feel appreciated and accepted. By offering wheelchair, scooter, and other mobility assistance rentals, Scootaround hopes to become a model for upcoming events and promote accessibility as an essential component of the community.

Please visit the Scootaround website or get in touch with their customer service staff for additional details about Scootaround rental services at the Miami-Dade County Fair 2024, including availability and pricing.



Email: ...; Phone: (204)982-0657



For participants with mobility concerns, don't pass up the chance to interact with Scootaround rental services at the Miami-Dade County Fair 2024. They offer reasonably priced, practical alternatives, by placing a high value on accessibility and inclusion.

Quick Booking will ensure your convenience!



Address: Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition

10901 Coral Way

Miami, Florida 33165

USA



