Smoke House Deli And Smoke House Pizzeria Unveils Exclusive Offer To Celebrate Women\'S Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, March, 2024: Smoke House Deli and Smoke House Pizzeria, the quintessential destinations for quality European cuisine, proudly announces its Women\'s Day celebration at eleven outlets across NCR, Mumbai, Dehradun, and Bengaluru. From March 4th to March 8th, 2024, Smoke House Deli and Smoke House Pizzeria invites guests to join in the festivities and enjoy a delightful culinary experience.



Renowned for its classic pizzas, pasta lineup, and exceptional European cuisine, the restaurants have consistently garnered admiration and love from patrons. As part of the Women\'s Day celebration, They are pleased to offer a special offers from 4th March 2024 till 8th March 2024:



- 1 Complimentary Beefeater Pink Cocktail per head



- 30% Discount for Women in Groups of 4 or More



This exclusive offer is a tribute to the spirit, strength, and achievements of women, providing an opportunity for friends and family to come together and celebrate Women\'s Day in style.



Join us at these restaurants and raise a toast to the extraordinary women in your life. Whether you\'re planning a lunch with colleagues or a dinner date with friends, this Women\'s Day offer adds a touch of elegance and flavor to the celebration.



Don\'t miss out on this special opportunity to indulge in the finest European cuisine and enjoy the warm ambiance that Smoke House Deli and Smoke House Pizzeria is known for.





ABOUT IMPRESARIO ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY PVT. LTD.



Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Private Limited (\"Impresario\") was founded in 2001 with its maiden venture Mocha â€“ Coffees and Conversations. Today, Impresario boasts a network of 60+ restaurants across 15+ Indian cities. Its umbrella of brands includes scaled brands such as SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, and Mocha, as well as boutique one-offs such as Salt Water CafÃ© and Slink & Bardot. It also owns and operates dark kitchen brands like BOSS Burger, Lucknowee, and HungLi. The company\'s core strength lies in understanding the changing dining habits of young India and delivering quality experiences tailored to delight its patrons.

Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Shreya Sapra

Email :...