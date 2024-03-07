Woody Auction To Hold Major Sales March 16 (American Brilliant Cut Glass) And April 6 (R.S. Prussia)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Douglass, KS, USA, March 7, 2024 -- Woody Auction has two major events lined up for March and April: an American Brilliant Cut Glass auction on Saturday, March 16th and an R.S. Prussia auction on Saturday, April 6th. Both will feature outstanding single-owner collections and will be held online and live in the auction hall located at 130 Third Street in Douglass. Start times for both auctions will be 9:30 am Central time.



The March 16th sale is nicknamed a ï¿1⁄2Presidential Auction Weekendï¿1⁄2 because it features the collections of two past presidents of the American Cut Glass Association (and because itï¿1⁄2s sure to make headlines). The collections of Wilbur and the late Mary Bluhm (ACGA president, 2006-2008) and Leon and Carol Torline (ACGA president, 1998-2000) contain some of the most profound pieces of brilliant cut glass.



ï¿1⁄2These dedicated collectors spent decades collecting some of the finest examples of ACG out there,ï¿1⁄2 said Jason Woody of Woody Auction, adding, ï¿1⁄2This is an event not to be missed. It will be highlighted by a rarity beyond description ï¿1⁄2 a centerpiece in the Crystal City pattern (aka Wedding Ring) by J. Hoare, with a sterling ring that takes your breath away.ï¿1⁄2 The lot has an estimate of $20,000-$25,000.



The April 6th auction will feature nearly 350 lots of quality R.S. Prussia pieces, led by the collections of Dr. Joe and Faye Krick of Tennessee, showcasing some incredible examples of the best of the best; and the late Jerry House of Michigan, whose collection will fill out the remaining part of the auction with flawless examples of Seasons and Melon Eaters. Itï¿1⁄2s a must-attend event for collectors of R.S. Prussia.



ï¿1⁄2If you are unable to attend in person, be sure to register via LiveAuctioneers for whatï¿1⁄2s sure to be one of the finest Prussia collections to cross the auction block in nearly 50 years,ï¿1⁄2 Mr. Woody said. ï¿1⁄2And, as always at Woody Auction, there are no reserves and no buyerï¿1⁄2s premium for those attending live and paying with cash or check. We urge everyone to make plans today, to attend live or online.ï¿1⁄2



The magnificent ABCG centerpiece in the Crystal City pattern by J. Hoare is the undisputed star of the March 16th auction (both auctions overall, actually). The piece boasts three handles and an incredible sterling silver rim with winged serpent handles and feet. The centerpiece comes from the collection of the late Tom and Mildred Jacks and is 8 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 14 ï¿1⁄2 inches (bowl only, 4 inches by 9 ï¿1⁄2 inches).



Other star lots on March 16th include an ABCG round tray signed Egginton, in the Arabian II pattern, 14 inches in diameter and a fantastic example, pulled from the Bill Atzenhoffer estate (est. $5,000-$8,000); and a ABCG green cut to clear vase by Dorflinger, in the Montrose pattern, 11 ï¿1⁄2 inches tall, also a fantastic example, featuring a hobstar base, from the Bluhm collection (est. $1,500-$2,500).



An ABCG ice cream tray by Dorflinger in the extremely rare Mandarin pattern, pulled from a California private collection, has an estimate of $2,000-$3,500; an ABCG two-quart pitcher in the Imperial pattern by Libbey, 10 ï¿1⁄2 inches tall, with a pattern cut handle and hobstar base, is expected to rise to $1,500-$3,000; and a triangular-shaped ABCG bowl in the Columbian pattern, designed by W.C. Anderson for Libbey circa 1893, having only a small pattern base chip, should finish at $1,500-$3,000.



The April 6th auction will be led by a hard-to-find swan center bowl marked R.S. Prussia in the Icicle & Medallion mold, 15 inches in diameter with five medallions featuring swans along with a center scene. A professional hairline repair is the only blemish on a fantastic bowl that should bring $2,000-$4,000.



A perfect example unmarked R.S. Prussia tankard with a winter scene portrait, 13 inches tall, white and green with pale pink tones, having a satin finish and nice gold trim, should command $2,000-$3,500; while an R.S. Prussia unmarked two-handled vase with brown tones in the rare Tiger dï¿1⁄2cor, a fine example of a desirable and visually arresting vase, 11 ï¿1⁄2 inches tall, has an estimate of $2,000-$3,500.



A companion to the Tiger dï¿1⁄2cor vase is the two-handled, unmarked R.S. Prussia vase with brown tones in the rare Lion dï¿1⁄2cor, also 11 ï¿1⁄2 inches in height. It should hammer for $2,000-$3,500. Also up for bid is a marked R.S. Prussia tankard with a rare double scene ï¿1⁄2 including an Old Man in Mountain and a Swan scenic dï¿1⁄2cor ï¿1⁄2 with nice gold trim highlights, 13 inches tall. It has an estimate of $2,000-$3,500.



To learn more about Woody Auction and the auctions slated for Saturday, March 16th, and Saturday, April 6th, starting at 9:30 am Central time both auction days, please visit

