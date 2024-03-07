US House of Representatives approves funding for federal government amid approaching closure danger

(MENAFN) In a move to avert a potential partial government shutdown, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives has approved legislation to fund key sectors of the federal government for the remainder of the fiscal year, which began in October. Despite the approval, concerns linger over the looming threat of another government closure.



The bill secured a solid majority in the House, with a vote of 339 to 85 in favor, although 83 Republicans opposed it. The legislation is now slated for consideration by the Senate, with a deadline of Friday looming to prevent temporary funding from expiring for several departments in Washington.



Spanning a comprehensive 1,050 pages, the legislation encompasses funding provisions for various federal departments, including Agriculture, Justice, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development. Additionally, it allocates resources for crucial endeavors such as construction projects on military bases and veterans' care.



Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson faced the challenge of marshaling support from across the aisle, relying on Democratic votes to secure the passage of the sweeping legislation. Since assuming the role of Speaker in October, Johnson has encountered hurdles in governing due to the slim majority of 219-213 in the House.



Opponents of the legislation advocate for more substantial spending cuts, particularly in light of the mounting public debt, which has surged to approximately USD34.5 trillion. The push for deeper cuts reflects ongoing debates surrounding fiscal responsibility and government expenditure, highlighting the divergent perspectives within the legislative arena. As the bill progresses to the Senate for consideration, the outcome remains uncertain, underscoring the complexities of budgetary negotiations and the imperative of addressing looming fiscal challenges.

