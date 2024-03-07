Leather Goods Market Size To Surpass US$ 598.4 Billion By 2032 | With A 4.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Leather Goods Market Report by Product (Footwear, Leather Products), Material (Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather), Price (Premium Products, Mass Products), Distribution Channel (Clothing and Sportswear Retailers, Departmental Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global leather goods market size reached US$ 390.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 598.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Leather Goods Industry:

Consumer Preferences for Quality and Luxury:

The leather goods industry is significantly influenced by consumer inclinations toward high-quality, luxurious products. Buyers are increasingly seeking out leather items that offer durability, timeless style, and superior craftsmanship. This trend is particularly pronounced in the high-end market segment, where consumers view leather goods as investment pieces that convey status and taste. The demand for premium, artisanal, and bespoke leather products is driving manufacturers to focus on quality, innovate in design, and offer personalized options, catering to the discerning preferences of luxury-oriented customers and thereby fueling industry growth.

Sustainability and Ethical Production:

Growing awareness and concern for the environment and animal welfare are profoundly impacting the leather goods industry. Consumers are more informed and are demanding transparency regarding the sourcing of materials and the production processes. This shift is prompting brands to adopt sustainable practices, such as using ethically sourced leather, implementing less harmful tanning processes, and exploring eco-friendly materials as alternatives to traditional leather. These changes are aligning with the ethical values of consumers and are helping brands to differentiate themselves in the market, thus positively influencing the expansion of the industry by attracting a conscientious customer base.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements are reshaping the leather goods industry, with innovations in production processes, material treatment, and product functionality. The integration of technology has led to the development of more durable, weather-resistant, and innovative leather products, meeting the evolving needs of consumers. Additionally, the advent of e-commerce and digital marketing has expanded the reach of leather goods brands, enabling them to tap into global markets and connect with a broader audience. This digital shift has enhanced customer engagement, streamlined the shopping experience, and opened new avenues for growth, making technology a pivotal factor in the development of the industry.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Leather Goods Industry:



Adidas AG

American Leather Holdings LLC

Capri Holdings Limited

Hermès International S.A.

Kering S.A.

LVMH

Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A)

Puma SE

Tapestry Inc.

VIP Industries (Piramal Group)

Woodland (Aero Group)

Leather Goods Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Footwear



Military Shoes



Casual Shoes



Formal Shoes



Sports Shoes

Others

Leather Products



Upholstery



Luggage



Accessories



Clothing and Apparel



Bags, Wallets and Purses Others

Footwear dominates the market as shoes are essential, widely used items that benefit significantly from durability of leather, comfort, and style, making them a staple in consumer wardrobes.

By Material:

Breakup by Material:



Genuine Leather



Top-grain Leather

Split-grain Leather

Synthetic Leather



PU-Based Leather



PVC-Based Leather Bio-Based Leather

Genuine leather accounts for the largest market share due to its high demand for premium quality, durability, and the luxurious appeal it provides in various leather goods, resonating with consumers' preferences for authenticity and classic elegance.

By Price:



Premium Products Mass Products

Based on the price, the market has been classified as premium products and mass products.

By Distribution Channel:



Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been divided into clothing and sportswear retailers, departmental stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and others.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Leather Goods Market Trends:

The global leather goods market is witnessing notable trends, characterized by a growing consumer preference for premium, high-quality leather products. There is a significant shift toward sustainable and ethically sourced leather, with brands increasingly focusing on transparency, eco-friendliness, and ethical manufacturing processes. Luxury fashion continues to be a key driver, with consumers seeking timeless, durable leather items that offer both style and longevity. Personalization and customization are also gaining traction, allowing consumers to have bespoke pieces that reflect their personal style. Additionally, the integration of technology for enhanced functionality, such as smart leather wallets and bags, is appealing to the tech-savvy demographic, further propelling market growth.

