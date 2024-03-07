Parboiled And White Rice Market Report, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Parboiled and White Rice Market Report by End Use (Food Use, Feed Use), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global parboiled and white rice market size reached 504.1 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 560.2 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Parboiled and White Rice Industry:

Health and Nutritional Awareness:

The growing consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition significantly influences the parboiled and white rice industry. Parboiled rice, with its higher nutrient content, especially B vitamins and minerals, appeals to health-conscious consumers. This shift toward nutritious dietary choices drives demand, as people increasingly recognize the benefits of consuming rice processed to retain more natural nutrients. The industry adapts by highlighting these health benefits, catering to the wellness trend, and influencing consumer preference toward healthier rice options, thereby aligning with contemporary dietary trends that prioritize whole, minimally processed foods.

Sustainable and Organic Farming Practices:

The shift toward sustainable and organic farming practices is a key factor driving the growth of the parboiled and white rice industry. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing environmental impact and food quality, leading to a higher demand for rice that is organically grown and sustainably sourced. This trend encourages producers to adopt eco-friendly farming methods, which in turn attracts a segment of the market willing to pay a premium for products that align with their values. The growth of the industry is supported by this shift, as it aligns with the broader consumer trend toward sustainability and ethical consumption, influencing production practices and product offerings.

Global Cuisine Integration:

The widespread integration of global cuisines and the increasing popularity of ethnic foods have bolstered the demand for both parboiled and white rice. These rice types are staples in various traditional dishes worldwide, and as people explore international cuisines, the demand for authentic and versatile rice varieties grows. The culinary versatility of white rice makes it a preferred ingredient in countless recipes, while parboiled rice is favored for its distinct texture and flavor enhancement in specific dishes, contributing to the growth of the industry by aligning with the trend of global culinary exploration.

Parboiled and White Rice Market Report Segmentation:

By End Use:



Food Use Feed Use

Food use dominates the market as these types of rice are staple foods in numerous cultures, widely consumed for their versatility, essential nutrients, and integral role in a vast array of traditional and modern dishes.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Parboiled and White Rice Market Trends:

The global market for parboiled and white rice is witnessing notable trends, reflecting diverse consumer preferences and dietary habits worldwide. There is a growing inclination toward parboiled rice due to its enhanced nutritional profile, as it retains more vitamins and minerals compared to white rice. Meanwhile, white rice continues to be a staple in many cuisines, appreciated for its versatility and neutral flavor. The market is also seeing a surge in demand for premium, specialty, and organically

