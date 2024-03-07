China's export, import growth exceeds prospects, raises hope for economic recovery

(MENAFN) The recently released Chinese customs data for January and February has brought optimistic news, indicating a stronger-than-expected performance in both exports and imports. This positive development comes as a welcome signal for policymakers, suggesting a potential turnaround after a prolonged period of manufacturing sector slowdown that has weighed on the economy.



According to the data, Chinese exports during the first two months of the year saw a notable increase of 7.1 percent compared to the same period last year, surpassing the 1.9 percent growth forecasted by experts in a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, imports also saw growth, rising by 3.5 percent, which exceeded the anticipated 1.5 percent rise.



To ensure accuracy and reliability in the data, Chinese customs authorities took the proactive step of consolidating trade figures for January and February. This consolidation aimed to mitigate any distortions caused by the shifting dates of the Lunar New Year celebrations, which fell in February this year.



Prime Minister Li Keqiang's recent announcement of a growth target of around five percent for 2024 reflects the government's commitment to revitalizing the economy. In addition to setting this target, he has pledged to undertake measures to transform the country's economic development model, signaling a strategic shift in approach.



China's economy faced significant challenges in the previous year, including a real estate crisis, subdued consumer spending, reduced foreign investments, and struggles among manufacturers to secure buyers. Furthermore, local governments grappled with substantial debt burdens. Against this backdrop, the stronger-than-expected export and import growth offers a glimmer of hope for a broader economic recovery and a potential shift towards a more sustainable growth trajectory.

MENAFN07032024000045015682ID1107946189