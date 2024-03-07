Frankfurt airport warns of disruptions on Thursday amid security staff strike

(MENAFN) The authorities at Frankfurt Airport in Germany have issued a warning about significant disruptions expected on Thursday due to a strike by security staff. As a result of the strike action, security checkpoints at the airport will be closed, preventing passengers departing from Frankfurt Airport from undergoing the legally mandated security checks.



The strike by security personnel is anticipated to cause widespread inconvenience and delays for travelers relying on Frankfurt Airport for their flights. Passengers are advised to anticipate longer waiting times and potential complications with their travel plans as a consequence of the strike action.



With security checkpoints being shut down, passengers departing from Frankfurt Airport will be unable to proceed through the standard security screening procedures required for air travel. This situation poses a notable challenge for both passengers and airport authorities, who are working to manage the situation and minimize disruptions to the extent possible.



"The strike will cause major disruptions and flight cancellations throughout the day," the airport wrote in a post on social media platform X.



In light of the strike, Frankfurt Airport authorities have recommended that passengers reach out to their respective airlines or travel operators for updates on their flight schedules. This proactive measure aims to provide passengers with the most current information regarding any potential disruptions or changes to their travel plans resulting from the strike action.



Ver.Di, the union representing the airport staff, initiated the strike on Tuesday as part of ongoing wage negotiations. The decision to call for industrial action underscores the union's efforts to advocate for improved working conditions and fair compensation on behalf of its members.

MENAFN07032024000045015839ID1107946188