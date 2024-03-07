(MENAFN) Senegal's LeaderMacky Sall declared on Wednesday that the nation's next Leaderwill be elected on March 24, bringing an end to weeks of political turmoil that followed the postponement of the original elections set for February 25.



The announcement of the new election date coincided with a ruling by the Constitutional Council, which deemed it unconstitutional to hold the presidential election after April 2, the date marking the conclusion of the current presidential term. The Council asserted that the election should take place as soon as possible, contrary to the recommendations made by a UAE-based news agency dialogue convened by LeaderSall, which proposed holding the election in June.



Furthermore, the Constitutional Council upheld the list of 19 candidates nominated in January to participate in the presidential election. LeaderSall previously announced his intention to step down when his presidential mandate ends on April 2.



LeaderSall, who has been in power since 2012, announced the indefinite suspension of the February 25 presidential election on February 3, citing a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption among constitutional judges. This move triggered political chaos during which three individuals lost their lives.



Following the suspension, the Senegalese National Assembly passed a bill to postpone the vote until December 15, amidst security forces' intervention in the legislative building, leading to the removal of some opposition lawmakers.



However, the Senegalese Constitutional Council declared the law postponing the presidential vote to December as "unconstitutional" and nullified LeaderSall's decree to delay the election.

