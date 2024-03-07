PM Modi Reaches Srinagar To Address Mega Public Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Srinagar on Thursday in order to address a mega public rally at the famed Bakshi Stadium.

After landing in the technical area of Srinagar airport, the Prime Minister reached the headquarters of 15 Corps in a helicopter.

Accompanied by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office and his team of senior officials, PM Modi was received at the airport by Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, A Dulloo, Director General of Police, RR Swain and other senior officers of the Army, civil administration and police.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay a wreath at the war memorial inside the headquarters of the Army's 25 Corps in the Badami Bagh Cantonment area of Srinagar.

In the afternoon, the PM will reach the Bakshi Stadium which is nearly 7 kms from the cantonment area, by road.

Since separatist violence started in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s, he is the first PM of the country to take the road route to reach the venue of the public address.