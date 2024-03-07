North America Gelatin Market Share Analysis| Size, Growth, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) North America Gelatin Market Overview 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ North America Gelatin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the North America gelatin market share . The market size reached 92,800 Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 102,780 Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% during 2024-2032.

Gelatin is a protein derived from collagen, a structural protein found in the connective tissues of animals, primarily cows and pigs. It is a translucent, colorless, flavorless substance that can be easily dissolved in hot water and forms a gel-like consistency when cooled. Gelatin has been used for centuries in various culinary, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications due to its unique properties. In culinary applications, gelatin is widely used as a gelling agent in desserts such as jellies, puddings, and marshmallows. Its ability to form a gel provides structure and texture to these food items, giving them a smooth and elastic consistency. Gelatin is also used in savory dishes, such as aspics and terrines, where it helps bind ingredients together and create visually appealing presentations. Apart from its culinary uses, gelatin also finds extensive applications in the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

The food and beverage industry is one of the primary consumers of gelatin, utilizing it as a gelling agent, stabilizer, and thickener in various products such as desserts, confectionery, dairy, and meat products. The increasing consumer preference for processed and convenience foods, coupled with the rising demand for healthier and natural ingredients, is driving the usage of gelatin in food applications. Moreover, the versatility of gelatin makes it an attractive ingredient for food manufacturers looking to innovate and differentiate their products in the market. Additionally, gelatin is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for encapsulating medications, manufacturing softgel capsules, and as a binding agent in tablets and coatings. With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increasing healthcare expenditures, there is a rising demand for pharmaceutical products, consequently driving the demand for gelatin in drug formulation and delivery systems. Other than this, consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of gelatin, such as its collagen-boosting properties, joint health support, and its role in promoting skin, hair, and nail health, is driving its consumption in dietary supplements and functional foods. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek natural and sustainable alternatives, the demand for gelatin-based supplements and fortified foods is expected to witness significant growth. Moreover, manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by introducing innovative gelatin-based products targeting specific health benefits.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, raw material and end-use.

Market by Raw Material



Pig Skin

Bovine Hides

Bones Other Sources

Market by End-Use



Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Cosmetics Others

Key Regions Analysed



United States

Canada Mexico

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

