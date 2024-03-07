Trump expresses readiness to debate with Biden

(MENAFN) Former US Leader Donald Trump issued a challenge to Leader Joe Biden on Wednesday, expressing his readiness to engage in a debate with him "anytime."



"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!" Trump made his statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.



"The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.



It is anticipated that Leader Biden will compete against his Republican predecessor in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for November. Additionally, he is set to deliver the State of the Union address on Thursday.



Trump announced that he plans to conduct a live, "Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union.”



"I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success - Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!" he stated.



Trump opted out of participating in all Republican presidential primary debates.



"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," he said at the time. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

