What Went Down At Gucci Ancora S/S 24 Collection

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANSlife) It was a houseful of stars at the debut of the Gucci Ancora S/S 24 collection in Mumbai. From Indian global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt to Vijay Varma, Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty, and Vedang Raina, there were many stylish celebrities spotted at the event. The house celebrated with an exclusive cocktail party held at the new flagship store in Jio World Plaza. Guests attending enjoyed the preview over drinks and a curated DJ set and live music performance.

Sabato De Sarno's creative vision for Gucci, encapsulated in the ever-evolving narrative of "Gucci Ancora," unfolds as a vibrant tapestry weaving together the joys of life, passion, humanity, and the irreverent glamour that defines the essence of the brand.

Bhatt played in a deep V-neck suit. Set to convey the essence of Gucci Ancora alongside the collection's arrival in stores, the House is orchestrating a series of events that will sweep through major cities worldwide.

Throughout February and March, notable takeovers and activations will be unveiled in key cities-from New York to Shanghai. Each locale will transform into a canvas, breathing life into the Gucci Ancora vision through carefully curated and immersive experiences.

The celebration provided a unique yet accessible opportunity for guests to intimately experience the exquisite craftmanship and irreverent glamour defining the collection.

