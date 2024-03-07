Egypt inks USD8B extended loan agreement with IMF

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Egypt announced the signing of an extended USD8 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Initially, Cairo had entered into a USD3 billion loan agreement with the IMF back in December 2022 aimed at bolstering its economy. However, both parties have now agreed to expand the package to USD8 billion.



Egyptian Premier Mostafa Madbouly underscored that the agreement with the IMF forms a vital component of the structural reform policies aimed at strengthening the country's economy.



"This program is Egyptian and was prepared by the government and the Central Bank of Egypt," he further mentioned in a news conference with the chief of the IMF mission, Ivanna Vladkova Hollar.



The announcement of the loan deal came shortly after the central bank of Egypt devalued the Egyptian pound and increased interest rates by six points.



Hollar hailed Egypt's actions as "decisive steps to move to a flexible exchange rate system, starting with unifying the exchange rate between the official and parallel market rates."



The move would "help increase the supply of foreign currency," she further declared.



Egypt's foreign currency revenues suffered due to a decrease in tourist arrivals, influenced by a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip and heightened tensions in the Red Sea. These tensions disrupted navigation through the strategically important Suez Canal, which serves as a primary source of foreign currency for the Arab country.

