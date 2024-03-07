Fed chair says inflation progress ‘not assured,’ signals planned interest rate cut

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Jerome Powell, the Chair of the US Federal Reserve, remarked that while there has been ongoing progress regarding inflation, it is "not assured." Nevertheless, he stated that the central bank intends to decrease its primary interest rate later in the year.



"If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year. But the economic outlook is uncertain, and ongoing progress toward our 2 percent inflation objective is not assured," Powell conveyed his message to the House Financial Services Committee.



He mentioned to the House Financial Services Committee that the central bank's policy-setting committee does not anticipate it will be suitable to decrease the target range until they have acquired "greater confidence" that inflation is steadily progressing towards the 2 percent mark.



He emphasized that the United States' cautious approach to monetary policy is exerting downward pressure on both economic activity and inflation.



"We remain committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2 percent goal and to keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored. Restoring price stability is essential to set the stage for achieving maximum employment and stable prices over the longer run," he further mentioned.

MENAFN07032024000045015839ID1107946074