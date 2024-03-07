Turkish defense industry exports 2 high-speed assault boats to Qatar

(MENAFN) The Turkish defense industry has recently achieved a significant milestone by exporting two high-speed assault boats to Qatar, marking a continuation of its success in defense exports to Gulf countries. These vessels, manufactured by the Turkish shipyard Dearsan, are designed to serve a variety of missions, including asymmetric warfare, patrolling, safeguarding regional waters, countering maritime piracy, conducting search and rescue operations, and aiding in disaster relief efforts.



Measuring 50 meters in length, the fast attack craft play crucial roles in border control, port and base security, and are equipped with three water jets along with a range of weapons systems tailored for surface, air, and asymmetric conflicts. The vessels represent a versatile asset for Qatar's maritime defense needs.



Erkan Yeniceri, the business development manager at Dearsan, revealed that the company has successfully concluded a six-year-long business development process with the Qatari Emiri Navy. Aside from the initial two units delivered, plans are underway to supply three additional vessels with varying configurations, bringing the total number destined for Qatar to five. Yeniceri emphasized that the Qatari Emiri Navy stands to significantly enhance its operational capabilities with the acquisition of these vessels.



Furthermore, Yeniceri underscored the pivotal role played by Turkish companies in providing nearly all of the weapons and sensor systems integrated into these vessels.



“We will install Aselsan-made sensors, weapons, and Roketsan’s missile systems on these vessels, marking it a breakthrough for the Turkish defense industry’s presence in Qatar.



“In the vessels, Italy-based Leonardo’s 40-mm cannon will be used as the main cannon, Roketsan’s ‘Cakir’ missile will be used against surface threats, Roketsan's ‘Sungur’ will be used against air targets, whereas Aselsan’s 3-D search radar ‘MAR-D,’ and ‘Ahtapot’ electro-optical detector will be used as the main weapon,” he stated.

