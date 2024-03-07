Global Domain Name Registrar Market Share, Research Insights, Growth, Trends, Outlook 2019 To 2026

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Straits Research has presented key insights on the global domain name registrar in its latest report titled“Domain Name Registrar Market: Information by Domain Type (Generic Top-level Domains, Country Code Top Level Domains), Market Size, Share, End-user and Regional Outlook-Forecast Till 2026”, which primarily presents the market scenario of domain names and the registrar. The market is estimated to witness steady growth, owing to the growing importance of online presence for any enterprises. Online presence of an organization results in better ROI in terms of increased sales and profits, this mainly influences the demand for a good domain name, thereby fuelling the market growth.

The global domain name registrar market projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2019-2026), driven by growing internet users, and emergence of many small and medium sized enterprise in the market.

Global Domain Name Registrar Market: Dynamics

Rapid growth of e-commerce sector globally has primarily influenced the market growth in a positive manner during the forecast period 2019–2026. Nowadays, online shopping has become one of the most popular activities worldwide. Domain name registration is the primary step to be taken by a company to make its online market presence. Additionally, growing popularity of premium domain names for strengthening brand and earning financial gains has also been propelling the market growth.

Small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) play a major role in most of the developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. With the rapidly growing internet and mobile devices penetration across these regions, establishing an online identity to reach masses has become need of an hour for the business community. Additionally, economic support provided by the government bodies to support the startup companies, thereby formulating a positive economic growth has also resulted as one of the significant factor contributing in the market growth.

Global Domain Name Registrar Market: Segmental Overview



On the basis of domain type, the market is segmented into generic top-level domains and country code top level domains. Country code top level domains are estimated to achieve a fastest growth, due to growing adoption of country level domains for commercial purposes by individuals and business organizations.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into enterprises, non-profit organizations and others. Enterprises are the major users of domain names, as domain names are the web addresses that guides customers to search a business online over the internet.



Global Domain Name Registrar Market: Regional Overview

North America is the leading country in the global domain name registrar market, this is mainly attributed due to the presence of major domain name registrar such as -GoDaddy, Tucows, eNom, with GoDaddy holding major share in the global market. Rapid growth in the number of small and medium enterprises has also formulated in the overall market growth.

Asia Pacific possess a colossal potential to emerge as a fastest growing region, primarily due to large purchase of domain names from the countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia. China is one of the fast-growing markets for domain name registrar in the Asia Pacific region. The development of the Chinese-language domain name market is exhibiting a great potential in the coming years.

Global Domain Name Registrar: Competitive Insights

The report covers some of the leading companies in the global domain name registrar market such as 1&1 IONOS Inc., Bluehost Inc., DreamHost, LLC., Flippa Pty Ltd, Gandi SAS, GoDaddy Inc. and others. Among the above companies Go Daddy, holds the major share in the global market the company added about 1 million new customers organically each year from 2013 to 2017 through a combination of cost-effective direct-marketing, brand advertising, and customer referrals. The domain name registrar market is witnessing intense competition as huge number of domain registrars are present globally. Therefore, domain registration prices are remaining low. Additionally, registrars are offering new products and services at low prices to sustain in the market.

