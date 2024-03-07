The Sleepwalkers Of 1914 Are The Bedwetters Of 2024

Uwe Parpart unpacks revelations learned in the recent leaked teleconference between German military officials discussing potential military actions in Ukraine. The conversation, intercepted by Russian Intelligence and made public, reveals a major lack of operational security and strategic planning. Parpart's commentary can be read in full here .

