AIP Water Sports Championship: J&K Police Wins Gold, 2 Silver Medals

J&K Police team of Adil Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Imitiyaz Hussain, Moisar Ahmad Bhat and Imran Hussain raced the distance in 01:46:196 to take the award.

In single Canoeing event, J&K Police clinched silver as Mubashir Hussain clocked 02:05:936 in the race. The team won another silver medal in the two-player Canoeing race, with Adil Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat and Mubashir Hussain clinching the spot by clocking 02:02:548.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now