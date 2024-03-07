Kashmiri Siblings Shine In Skiing, Secure Four Medals

Baraar, competing in the J2 category, earned two silver medals in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events. Meanwhile, Mannat, the youngest skier in the C1 category, secured two bronze medals in the same events.

Mannat, a student at Mallinson Girls School in Srinagar, credited her brother for inspiring her to pursue skiing.

Baraar, with over a decade of skiing experience, expressed pride in his sister's achievements and expressed optimism for their continued success.

The Qazi siblings garnered praise and recognition from fellow participants, officials, and dignitaries at the championship. (KNS).

