Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Nur-Ul-Hassan In Kashmir

Hassan who is currently on Kashmir visit said at famous tourist destination Pahalgam that if youth of Jammu and Kashmir are aspiring to make their name at international level then there is no alternative other than to work hard and maintain honesty.

“Kashmir is really a nice place to visit. People here are also humble. I am enjoying this trip with full zeal and zest,” Hassan said.“I extend my best wishes to everyone here and seek prayers from my people.”

Hassan who has played many five-day, ODI's, T20 matches for the Bangla Tigers.

“Kashmir is very beautiful place. Every visitor should come here. I am impressed by the friendly behavior of Kashmiri people,” he added. (KNS)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

MONTHLY Rs 100 YEARLY Rs 1000 LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS