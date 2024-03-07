Sachin Honors Amir Hussain At ISPL Inauguration

Amir Hussain who hails from Bijbehara village in south Kashmir's Anantnag met“Master Blaster” Sachin Tendulkar while the internationally acclaimed cricketer was on his Kashmir visit along with wife and daughter.

Sachin had called him his inspiration as he played cricket despite being a differently-abled cricketer. In a recent gesture for the player, Sachin also played a match with Amir.

Lone, who is a big fan of Virat Kohli, also paid a visit to the Gujarat Giants squad, a team owned by Adani Group in WPL 2024. He thanked the Adani Group for taking care of him during challenging times and inviting him to meet the GG cricketers.

