Fake NGO Booked In Jammu, SIT To Probe Case

Officials said the FIR was registered against the national president of NGO 'Yuva Shakti Jagriti Mission' and his three accomplices.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Benam Tosh has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case registered at the Crime Branch police station in Jammu, they said.

The accused have been identified as national president of the NGO Satendra Kumar of Delhi, Bashir Ahmad Jagal of Kupwara, Sharda Verma and Satya Prakash Verma of Delhi, they said.

A complaint was lodged by victims of the fraud who alleged that the NGO president and his aides duped them on the pretext of providing big projects for the public and fled after collecting a huge amount of money, the officials said.

