British Instructors Teaching Ukrainian Soldiers To Storm Urban Area Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian soldiers, under the guidance of instructors from the British Armed Forces, are practicing the skills of storming urban area and clear buildings.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

The training is held as part of the Interflex multinational training operation.

The training took place at a British training facility where an urbanized area is realistically reproduced: multi-story private houses, mini-hotels, vegetable gardens and gardens, utility rooms, fences and enclosures.



























































Under the leadership of the British instructors, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine learned to move forward, house by house, choose the right positions for fire control, use grenades and smoke, rescue and evacuate the wounded, and act harmoniously in groups.

Particular attention was paid to the analysis of the situation on the front. The order of reporting to the commanders was determined so that they always had up-to-date information and monitored the situation at the site.

Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine