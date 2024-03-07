BidX Markets Rebrands to Multi Asset Solutions: A New Era in Multi-Asset Liquidity and B2B Trading Technology

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Global, 6th March 2024 – BidX Markets, a leading global multi-asset liquidity and B2B trading technology provider, is proud to announce its rebranding to Multi Asset Solutions (MAS Markets). This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and enhancing its offerings to better serve professional clients worldwide.



MAS Markets specialises in providing cutting-edge multi-asset liquidity and technology solutions tailored to the needs of institutional clients. With a focus on delivering unparalleled service, MAS Markets offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the financial markets.



"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity MAS Markets," said Simon Blackledge, Founder and CEO of BidX Markets, now MAS Markets.



"This rebranding exercise represents a significant milestone for our company and underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients. With our unrivalled technology, regulatory expertise, and client-centric approach, we are well-positioned to continue leading the way in multi-asset liquidity and trading technology."



As a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated entity with Tier 1 banking partners, MAS Markets ensures the highest standards of compliance and security for its clients. The company's proprietary technology, hosted in LD4 and TY3 data centres, lightning-fast execution and reliability, giving clients a competitive edge in today's dynamic trading environment.



One of the key advantages of MAS Markets is its ability to provide customised liquidity solutions that address the unique requirements of each client whether it’s a Broker, Family Office or Hedge Fund. Be it access to diverse asset classes, tailored pricing models, or bespoke risk management tools, MAS Markets delivers solutions that empower clients to optimise their trading strategies while achieving their goals.



In addition to its advanced technology offerings, MAS Markets prides itself on delivering institutional-grade technology and client-focused account management. With a team of experienced professionals dedicated to providing personalised support and guidance, MAS Markets ensures that clients receive the highest level of service and attention to detail.



MAS Markets remains dedicated to empowering clients with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's fast-paced financial markets. With its rebranding to MAS Markets, the company looks forward to building upon its legacy of excellence and shaping the future of institutional trading.







MENAFN07032024006667014463ID1107946011