Gramener Hosts An Exclusive Meetup With Chad Frischmann, CEO Of Regenerative Intelligence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4 March 24, Princeton, NJ: Gramener - A Straive Company has announced its collaboration with Regenerative Intelligence (RegenIntel), a leading public benefit activation firm dedicated to humanity and a planet-positive future. This collaboration, via an in-person meetup on 9 March 2024 in Mumbai, will leverage the power of the community to discuss regenerative solutions.



Gramener, known for its design-led data science expertise, has been at the forefront of developing data-driven solutions for biodiversity conservation, smart city planning, disaster management, portfolio carbon navigation, and climate nature & risk analytics. Through this partnership, Gramener aims to leverage its custom Data & AI capability to provide more actionable insights and compelling data stories to contribute towards sustainability.



RegenIntel, with its network of world-class system thinkers and doers, specializes in creating a virtuous cycle of collaborative intelligence. This enables the effective implementation of high-impact 'systems of solutions' for the planet and people on a scale.



Chad Frischmann, the CEO and Founder of RegenIntel, said, "We need to rethink our Global Goals: to move beyond stabilization, beyond sustainability, towards regeneration. And along the way, reverse global warming". He strongly emphasized shifting the narrative from mitigating disaster to cultivating a thriving planet through actionable, systemic initiatives. The partnership is expected to bring more effective, data-driven, and sustainable solutions for a regenerative economy.



"With this collaboration, we are starting a conversation among likeminded individuals on how data and AI can be used to foster sustainability and make a tangible impact on the planet," said by Sundeep Reddy Mallu (Senior Vice President) from Gramener. "Together with RegenIntel, we are committed to exploring regenerative solutions that are more relevant to Global South."



About Gramener



Gramener-a Straive company is a design-led data science firm that builds custom Data & AI solutions to help solve complex business and sustainability problems with actionable insights and compelling data stories. Gramener's open standard low-code platform, Gramex, rapidly builds engaging Data & AI solutions across multiple business verticals and acts like an accelerator for utilizing and optimizing cloud native services. Gramener has been recognized by analysts such as Gartner and Forrester and has won several awards for its solutions.



About Regenerative Intelligence



Regenerative Intelligence is a public benefit activation company focused on accelerating the transition to a planet-positive species through a network of world-class system thinkers and doers, enabling the implementation of effective solutions for global sustainability challenges.



