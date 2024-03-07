Virtual Assistant India Recognized As One Of The Top Content Marketing Agencies By Selectedfirms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Virtual Assistant India, a leading outsourcing firm, has earned a coveted position in the list of top content marketing agencies. This recognition comes from SelectedFirms, a prominent platform that discovers and assesses the best eCommerce, app & web development, and marketing companies online.



The platform evaluates factors such as experience, pricing, project exposure, client reviews, and more to create the list of top service providers across multiple domains. The company offers accurate and widely acknowledged information about notable IT organizations and global trends.



Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Advisor/Consultant at Virtual Assistant India, expressed his gratitude, stating:



"We're honored to be named among the best content marketing agencies. The achievement underscores our team's skill in creating content that resonates with audiences and drives meaningful outcomes. This signifies that our commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success has not gone unnoticed and is valued and appreciated by renowned review/rating platforms like SelectedFirms.ï¿1⁄2



ï¿1⁄2Our team of dedicated virtual assistants works seamlessly with clients to understand their vision and translate it into compelling content. We constantly innovate our content marketing solutions to stay ahead of the curve. Our teamï¿1⁄2s priority is to deliver the most effective services to help clients achieve their desired outcomes.ï¿1⁄2 he added.



Virtual Assistant India has earned this accolade due to its outstanding proficiency in creating top-notch, engaging, and strategic content. Businesses can hire dedicated VAs from Virtual Assistant India at as low as $ 5/hr. Such competitive pricing is another factor that encourages clients to choose Virtual Assistant India over its competitors for their content marketing needs.



About Virtual Assistant India

Virtual Assistant India stands out as a premier provider of virtual assistants, specializing in a wide range of non-core and backend business tasks. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company boasts over two decades of experience serving businesses. With a team of over 1200 skilled professionals, Virtual Assistant India has successfully helped more than 4000 businesses globally. Their wide range of offerings includes SEO virtual assistant services, Amazon PPC virtual assistant services, eCommerce virtual assistant services, and so on.



To hire dedicated VAs and learn more about their services, kindly visit

