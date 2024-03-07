Kuwait PM Stresses Resolve To Continue Combating Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said Wednesday the government has paid much attention to fight corruption and restore stolen money.

His Highness the Premier made the statement during his visit to Kuwait University earlier in the day, saying that the government filed a corruption complaint regarding the army fund.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabah added the complaint has been presented and its measures are before the court of the ministers.

He affirmed that a group of nationals have been tasked with filing law cases in some countries to restore money stolen.

"The most important matter is not only to punish those who stole money, but also to restore those funds," His Highness affirmed.



His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah reiterated that the message the government is keen to deliver to the public is that "we are serious in fighting corruption and there is none; whoever, is above the law." The premier highlighted achieving justice and equality on which the values of Kuwait's society were built throughout history.

Kuwait's ranking in Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) rose about 17 points, thanks to the efforts of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

His Highness said that resources could be everlasting when they are better exploited, referring to some countries which could not make use of their resources.

The Premier went to say that Acting Director of Kuwait University Dr. Misahri Al-Harbi is reviewing all academic certificates from the year 2000 until 2024 that were submitted to official authorities, noting that some of them were approved and were not fake.

This is a practical, real and serious act in implementing law and combating administrative corruption, as opposed to financial, His Highness noted.

His Highness elaborated that administrative corruption has much harm than the financial one as the former creates a great state of unrest.

Since the first day in office, the government has been keen on restoring confidence in its institutions and constitution, His Highness the Premier said.

His Highness also affirmed that the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is based on turning Kuwait into a robust economy in parallel with oil economy and in line with Kuwait's 2035 Vision. He voiced confidence in Kuwaitis to build a new economy depending on human resources and innovation, not on oil.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabah said that there is a serious desire in regaining the glory of Kuwait, given the country's potential, such as the distinguished geographical location closer to the centers of economic weight like Iraq, Iran and Gulf states, referring to the "Silk Road" project among GCC members that will be launch toward East Asia and India.

Kuwait seeks to better use its location starting from Kuwait Bay to establish an outstanding logistic center to offer banking and financial services to neighboring countries, in addition to attracting global universities and medical centers to Kuwait, His Highness noted.

This is the vision of His Highness the Amir, with which he tasked the government, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad said.

During his state visits to GCC countries, His Highness the Amir highlighted economy during his talks, the premier noted.



His Highness the Premier said the government is considering carrying out with the high-speed train project to transport passengers and goods between Riyadh and Kuwait, adding that its cost is reasonable and takes into account environmental safety.

His Highness the Amir's visit to the Sultanate of Oman witnessed the inauguration of al-Duqm Refinery, overlooking the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, the Premier said, noting it is one of the pioneering projects that could be expanded in the future, and pointing out that it links Kuwait's oil exports to the world.

His Highness the Amir also held talks with brothers in Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE on enhancing security, political and economic bonds and ties for wider horizons, His Highness the Premier concluded.