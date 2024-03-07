(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- 1959 -- Director of Kuwait Public Health Department Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah opened the Chest Hospital.

1965 -- Ministry of Social Affairs approved official establishment of Al-Yarmouk Sporting Club in Failaka Island.

1997 -- Kuwait national football team player Farouk Ibrahim, who retired in 1980, passed away at age of 47.

1998 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a draft law that banned the holding, participating or calling for unofficial elections held before the legislative elections, with the aim of choosing a candidate.

2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) signed a memorandum of understanding with French Total to build a refinery in southern China for processing Kuwaiti crude oil. The refinery's projected production was 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). The two sides also agreed to build a petrochemicals complex with a production capacity of a million tons per year.

2016 -- Kuwait national team won the Amir's international shooting championship, bagging three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

2022 -- Kuwait government approved a USD five million donation in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan and a USD million for relief assistance for Ukrainian refugees, through UN and its agencies as well as the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC).

2023 -- Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) announced launch of the second phase of Al-Zour refinery, one of Kuwait's strategic projects and was expected to increase refining capacity from 205,000 ballers per day to 410,000 bpd. (end) bs

