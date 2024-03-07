Kuwait Oil Price Up By 26 Cents Wed. To USD 82.30 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 26 cents to settle at USD 82.30 pb on Wednesday, compared with USD 82.04 pb on the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude futures went up by 92 cents to USD 82.96 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 98 cents to settle at USD 79.13 a barrel. (end) km

