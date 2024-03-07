(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 March, 2024: Hisense, a leading global provider of consumer electronics and home appliances, has launched its "Made for Ramadan" Double Offer promotional campaign. Hisense is not only offering significant savings, but also extended warranties on a range of premium product so that customers can embrace the spirit of togetherness and celebration during the holy month.

The Hisense “Made for Ramadan” campaign, already up and running across the UAE, offers up to 30% in savings on products available across multiples stores and online, allowing customers to upgrade their home entertainment and appliances at unbeatable prices.

As families gather to share cherished moments with their favourite Ramadan series on a state-of-the-art Hisense TV or prepare delectable feasts using fresh ingredients kept perfectly cool Smart Refrigerators, Hisense is committed to enhancing the essence of Ramadan. By fostering moments of togetherness, joy, and reflection, Hisense products aim to create lasting memories and meaningful connections during this sacred time of year.

With the vibrant visuals of their Mini ULED 4K TVs for Joyful Experiences and the efficient performance of their smart refrigerators to prep for Iftar and Suhoor meals, Hisense helps families celebrate Ramadan with joy and ease.

Unbeatable Offers Across Key Categories:

• Hisense Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: Designed to provide the best entertainment experience, the Mini-LED ULED 4K TV offers up to 30% off and a 2-year warranty on select models. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 12-month VIP Package on Arabic Streaming Platform, Shahid when purchasing select television sets.

• Hisense Laser TV: Designed to embrace joyful experiences, the Laser TV also boasts up to 30% off and a 2-year warranty on select models. Customers can also take advantage of an up to 12-month VIP Package on Shahid when purchasing select television sets, enhancing entertainment experiences throughout Ramadan.

• Hisense Smart Refrigerator: Made for sharing traditions, the Smart Refrigerator offers a 20% discount and a 2-year warranty on select models.

• Hisense Smart Laundry Machines: Built to handle life's surprises, customers can get up to 20% off and a 2-year warranty on select Smart Laundry Machine models.

For more information and to explore the full range of products on offer, customers can visit Hisense's official website or brand store at the Dubai Hills Mall, as well as their nearest authorised retailers.





