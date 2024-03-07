ALLEN Global Celebrates Success, 31 Students Secure Admissions to Top Global Universities

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 06, 2024 - ALLEN Global, an esteemed division of India’s pioneering education company, ALLEN Career Institute, announces its recent victory in guiding students to secure admissions in prestigious global universities. Since its inception in 2017, ALLEN Global has been dedicated in shaping global success stories through transformative education, emphasizing dedication and consistency.

The institute takes pride in its 7-year streak of facilitating admissions to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), backed by a remarkable track record in securing over 1300 admission offers globally. Notably, 93% of students have successfully secured admission in the top 200 international universities such as Harvard, UC Berkeley, University of Oxford, National University of Singapore and many more, supported by scholarships totalling over INR 150 crores.

Reflecting on these achievements, Aman Maheshwari, Director, ALLEN Global said, "We are thrilled to establish ALLEN Global as a symbol of transformative education. The recent accomplishments of our students showcase the resolute commitment and collaborative efforts of our educators, counsellors, and mentors at Allen Career Institute."

In a remarkable display of commitment to excellence, ALLEN Global's recent success stories highlight achievements beyond admissions. Students actively engage in renowned STEM/Non-STEM Olympiads, earning distinctions for India. Moreover, they showcase a commendable dedication to social causes, reflecting the institution's holistic approach to education. These multifaceted accomplishments underscore ALLEN Global's mission of shaping well-rounded global leaders.

Sharing their experiences, students and parents expressed gratitude for the personalized support provided by ALLEN Global:

Dhruv Shah, who secured admission to MIT, expressed gratitude for ALLEN Global's constant support and personalized sessions, stating, "I am very thankful to ALLEN Global and the role it has played in shaping my academic course of life. I have been part of the programme since 2021, and as part of this I have been awarded an admit for the UG Physics programmes in Oxford, and now in MIT. I am very thankful for the way I was guided throughout the lengthy process of applications, interviews and so on."

Kshitij Sodani, who gained admission to the University of Oxford and MIT, acknowledged the institute's personalized attention, guidance, and timely support.

Parents of Aaditi Singhal, who secured admission to the University of Manchester, thanked ALLEN Global for their continuous support and genuine care.

The following students have successfully secured admission offers to renowned global universities:

Undergraduate Admit Offers for Fall 24:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT): Kshitij Sodani, Dhruv Shah

University of Oxford: Akarsh Raj Sahay, Kshitij Sodani, Rushil Mathur

Imperial College London: Khushi Modi, Radha Mangla, Ishan, Satish Pednekar

University of British Columbia: David Alan Sinha, Dia Yogesh Sutaria, Mihir Chandresh Rupani, Jayati Batta, Jaiveer Singh, Aryan Chaudhary, Aarna Sharma

The University of Manchester: Aaditi Singhal, Joshitha R, Kavyansh Sharma, Siddhant Amritkar, Adish Gupta, Aarna Sharma, Krisha Kotecha, Ishaan Kathriya, Amogh Shadangi, Harshita Sharma, Riya Srivastava

University of Cambridge Shaurya Agarwal

University of Toronto David Alan Sinha, Dia Yogesh Sutaria, Divnoor Singh, Jaagrit Gaur, Khushi Modi, Mihir Chandresh Rupani, Vitthal Agarwal, Jaiveer Singh, Nischal Rajkotia

King’s College London Amoghadhitya, Pradhiman Bora



ALLEN Global stands as a beacon for those aspiring to global academic excellence, and these results are a testament to its commitment. As the institute celebrates these achievements, it looks forward to continuing its journey of transforming dreams into reality and shaping future global leaders.







MENAFN07032024005232011781ID1107945985