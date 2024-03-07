Huawei Unveils Groundbreaking ICT Innovations at LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- BCW Global)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2024 – Huawei is proud to announce its participation at LEAP 2024, the premier ICT exhibition in Saudi Arabia, taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from March 4th to 7th, 2024. Under the patronage of MCIT, this year's theme, "Connected Intelligent World," set the stage for Huawei to unveil its latest ICT innovations and solutions aimed at revolutionizing industries across the Kingdom.



LEAP 2024 marks a significant milestone for Huawei as the ICT Innovation Partner for the event. With a commitment to driving intelligent transformation and enabling a connected, intelligent world, Huawei demonstrated how ICT innovations shape the future of industries in Saudi Arabia and beyond.



Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, stated: "LEAP 2024 serves as an invaluable platform for us to showcase Huawei's commitment to driving intelligent transformation across diverse sectors. We are excited to reveal our latest ICT innovations, which will empower enterprises to thrive in the cloud-native 2.0 era and unlock new levels of efficiency and competitiveness. We look forward to engaging with industry stakeholders and demonstrating how Huawei's solutions empower organizations to embrace digital transformation and achieve their business objectives."



Attendees of LEAP 2024 had the opportunity to explore Huawei’s comprehensive enterprise products and solutions portfolio, covering data communication, storage, optical networking, wireless technology, and intelligent collaboration. Visitors also explored how these solutions reshaped industries such as public utilities, finance, energy, transportation, manufacturing, ISPs, and SMBs. Moreover, industry visionaries, business leaders, and technical experts converged to share knowledge, exchange ideas, discuss best practices, and explore new business opportunities. Huawei aims to foster collaboration and facilitate discussions on leveraging advanced technologies for digital transformation across various sectors.



Additionally, Huawei showcased its latest advancements, including its "Accelerating Industrial Intelligence" strategy aimed at ushering in a transformative era from perception and comprehension to content generation, from single-modal to multi-modal, and from dedicated to universal. Also, Huawei Cloud was highlighted as a provider of convenient, secure, and premium cloud services, supporting enterprises in overcoming challenges on their digital transformation journey. The integration of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies was also emphasized, demonstrating Huawei's dedication to developing a full-stack, all-scenario AI capability oriented to the telecom industry.



Sustainability was also a focal point, with Huawei's commitment to cutting carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, and contributing to a circular economy. Furthermore, Huawei underscored its commitment to SMEs, providing tailor-made and easy-to-deploy products and solutions to accelerate and simplify their digital transformation journeys.



