Shashank Skills Academy Awarded 2nd Position for Star Counsellor Award in East Zone

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Shashank Skills Academy is delighted to announce that they have been awarded the 2nd Position for the Star Counsellor Award in the East Zone for the Quarter OND 2023-24 by Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited. This prestigious award recognizes the academy's exceptional efforts in providing excellent counselling to students on the importance of learning Tally Prime with GST for career growth and industry readiness.



TallyVidyajyothi Awards, presented by Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited, seek to recognize and appreciate the unwavering support and dedication of their partner institutions in realizing the organization's vision. The awards have recently undergone enhancements and restructuring to ensure a more quantifiable evaluation process.



Mrs. Nabanita Roy, the Centre Director of Shashank Skills Academy, expressed her delight at receiving the prestigious award. "Our academy is committed to providing comprehensive education and training in Tally Prime with GST. We are focused on empowering our students with practical, industry-relevant skills that are essential for success in today's competitive job market."



Mr. Sandeep Bajoria, the Academic Coordinator of Shashank Skills Academy, added, "All our courses are designed to meet the demands of the industry, ensuring that our students are well-prepared for the workforce. We also offer a personal and professional development program to help our students grow as individuals."



Shashank Skills Academy's exceptional counselling services have played a pivotal role in guiding students towards the path of success. Through their expertise, passion, and commitment to educating individuals, they have transformed the lives of aspiring learners and equipped them with the necessary skills to thrive in the industry.



"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Shashank Skills Academy for this well-deserved achievement," said Bhuwaneshwari B, Chief Executive Officer of Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited. "Their dedication and commitment to providing comprehensive career counselling in Tally Prime with GST have significantly impacted the lives of students, preparing them for the challenges of the industry. We express our sincere gratitude for their invaluable partnership and unwavering support in our mission to skill, upskill, and reskill the youth."



Shashank Skills Academy is being commended for its exceptional efforts in guiding students towards the importance of learning Tally Prime with GST for career growth, industry readiness, and to simplify accounting for businesses using technology. This award serves as a testament to their leadership, professionalism, and commitment to empowering individuals with the skills needed for success.



Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited values the significant contributions made by Shashank Skills Academy in transforming the lives of aspiring learners. The organization extends its sincere appreciation for their continued support and looks forward to their continued collaboration in the future.



In recognition of this remarkable achievement, Shashank Skills Academy has been presented with a certificate, symbolizing their excellence in career counselling and dedication to preparing students for the demands of the industry.



About Shashank Skills Academy: Shashank Skills Academy is a leading computer training institute and an Authorized Training and Assessment Centre of Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tally Solutions, the creators of Tally software. Holding the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification, the academy is dedicated to offering innovative and industry-relevant courses, including computer and language courses. With a strong focus on career counselling and industry readiness, Shashank Skills Academy empowers students by equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their chosen fields.



MENAFN07032024005698012490ID1107945981