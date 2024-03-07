Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, celebrates the arrival of its electric sport car, the MG Cyberster, in the Saudi market.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The highly anticipated MG Cyberster model has made its first appearance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while touring the country as a part of a unique transcontinental driving journey to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic British-born MG marque.



Driven by the Tuner Twins (Ross Tuner and Hugo Turner), the MG’s first all-electric sport roadster, the Cyberster, commenced its 10000-mile transcontinental journey from London’s Westminster Bridge in the UK to Shanghai, China, in September 2023 before heading to its first destination in the Middle East, the capital city of Qatar, Doha, on January 7th, and then headed to Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), and finally reached Saudi Arabia, the last destination in the Middle East, from which they departed for Asia. During the journey, the Turner Twins explored the tourist and cultural landmarks in the Arab Gulf states.



The Cyberster’s tour in Saudi Arabia started in Jeddah, where the Cyberster had toured the city’s cultural, heritage, and tourist landmarks before heading to Riyadh over a one-week road trip that included special stopovers at the tourist landmarks where the Turner Twins and their fans learned about the civilization of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi culture, customs, and habits, as well as the tourist attractions and the popular dishes that define the Saudi cuisine. They also learned about the urban and cultural developments in the city of Riyadh.



On this occasion, Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company and the official dealer of the MG brand in the Kingdom, in cooperation with MG’s regional office in the Middle East and North Africa, celebrated the arrival of the new MG Cyberster, the first all-electric sports car of MG, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a big celebration held at MG’s showroom in the capital to mark the brand’s 100 years of excellence and success. The inauguration was attended by the Managing Director of Jiad Modern Motors, Eng. Ihab Elfeky, the Turner Twins (Ross and Hugo Turner), an elite group of businessmen, and a number of media representatives and social media influencers.



Speaking on this occasion, Eng. Ihab Elfeky, the Managing Director of Jiad Modern Motors, said: “As a part of its remarkable transcontinental journey to mark the 100th anniversary of launching the marque, MG Cyberster’s visit to Saudi Arabia is of special importance to Jiad Modern Motors and, at the same time, signifies the brand’s resolute commitment to the Saudi market, which is one of the most important automobile markets in the Middle East.





Eng. Elfeky welcomed the adventurous twins Ross and Hugo Turner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the keenness of Jiad Modern Motors to provide the latest models of MG electric cars once introduced so as to meet the expectations of its customers as a part of the strategy adopted by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group, which aims at supporting the electric automobile market in Saudi Arabia in line with the noticeable major development of electric charging infrastructure in the Kingdom.



Tom Lee, the Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East and North Africa operations, commented: "The MG Cyberster's journey across the Middle East will be a demonstration of the region's readiness for electric vehicles as it harnesses the electric charging infrastructure along the way. This journey will also stand as a milestone as the MG brand marks its 100th anniversary while highlighting the vintage-inspired Cyberster's capabilities to communities and enthusiasts across the region.



Ross Turner said, “Our mission is to explore the world with purpose and innovation. Our visit in the Cyberster to various countries in the Middle East is a thrilling chapter in the story of this 10,000-mile global road trip. We are excited to share this experience with different communities and all enthusiasts of the MG brand, helping to foster a new era of electrifying exploration.” The Twins’ mission is to help people learn about MG’s world through new technology and purposeful expeditions.









