Jordan's Electricity Load Reaches 3,510Mw On Wednesday

Amman, March 7 (Petra) -- Jordan's electrical load reached 3,510 megawatts on Wednesday evening, as reported by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).During this winter season, the maximum load reached its peak at 4,050 megawatts, as per official data.It is noteworthy that the highest electrical load ever recorded in the Kingdom took place last August, reaching an unprecedented peak of 4,220 megawatts.

