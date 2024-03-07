Cold Front Brings Chilly Weather, Scattered Showers Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 7 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience a noticeable drop in temperatures on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region, bringing relatively chilly conditions to most areas. The day will be marked by partly to mostly cloudy skies, with intermittent scattered showers expected across the north and central regions of the kingdom, as well as limited parts of the eastern and southwestern areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued warnings regarding reduced horizontal visibility due to fog, particularly in mountainous areas, and the potential for slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall. Additionally, desert regions may experience reduced visibility due to dust.Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Friday, although relatively cold weather will persist in most areas. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions can anticipate relatively warmer conditions, with low-level cloud cover expected.Saturday will see a further dip in temperatures, with relatively cold conditions prevailing across the country. However, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions will remain relatively warmer, accompanied by low-level cloud cover.By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to rebound, with mild weather expected in most areas. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions will see warmer temperatures, with some cloud cover at various altitudes.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in East Amman are expected to range between 15 - 6 degrees Celsius, while in West Amman, temperatures will hover around 13 - 4 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to range from 11 - 4 degrees Celsius, with slightly higher temperatures of 13 - 3 degrees Celsius in the Sharah highlands. Meanwhile, temperatures in the Dead Sea are expected to be around 25 - 12 degrees Celsius, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures will range from 26 - 12 degrees Celsius.