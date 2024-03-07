Kirby: U.S. Authorities Looking For Additional Opportunities To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. authorities have to look for additional options to ensure further assistance to Ukraine in fighting off Russian aggression.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this in an interview with the Voice of America, Ukrinform reports.

"Are we looking at options? We absolutely are. We have to, given the situation on the ground - particularly in the east [of Ukraine]," Kirby said.

He stressed that the United States had always worked to find additional opportunities that could be used to help Ukraine.

"But whatever they are, they're not going to be as good as the supplemental [bill with $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine]. There's no replacing the supplemental," Kirby said.

According to him, it is also a benefit to U.S. national security because the landscape on the European continent has changed.

"If we just walk away and let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin have Ukraine, which is what he still wants, then he's right up against the doorstop of NATO," Kirby warned.