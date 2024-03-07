Biden Administration Weighs Tapping Army Funds For Ukraine - Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Joe's Biden administration is considering attracting about $200 million in U.S. Army funding to send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

That's according to Bloomberg , which cites people familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

"The Biden administration is weighing whether it can tap around $200 million in U.S. Army funding to provide Ukraine immediate support as a larger aid package remains stalled in Congress," the report said.

It added that the funding could be used to pay for critical weapons, supplies, and other equipment as Ukraine faces an artillery shortage, and comes as Russian forces have made small territorial advances in recent weeks.