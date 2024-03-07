Azerbaijan's Joining Global Methane Pledge Aligns With International Efforts To Limit Global Warming

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Methane reduction is of global significance. The fact that 155
countries, contributing to around 50% of global methane pollution,
have pledged to reduce emissions underscores the widespread
recognition of the urgency to address this potent greenhouse
gas.
Azerbaijan's decision to join the "Global Methane Pledge" is a
notable step. The voluntary commitment to reduce methane emissions
by at least 30% by 2030 aligns with the overall goal set by the
initiative at COP26. This demonstrates Azerbaijan's recognition of
the role it can play in combating climate change and its
willingness to contribute to international efforts.
On March 4th, Azerbaijan announced its participation in the
"Global Methane Pledge," which involves voluntary commitments by
states to reduce methane emissions.
Within the framework of this initiative, Azerbaijan is ready to
join international efforts aimed at reducing global methane
emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030.
The "Global Methane Pledge" is an initiative put forward as a
global commitment to reduce methane emissions by the United States
and the European Union (EU) during the 26th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP26) held in Glasgow in 2021.
The mention of collaboration with Azerbaijan within COP29
signals a commitment to ongoing efforts. It suggests a continuation
of the dialogue and actions initiated at COP28, emphasizing the
importance of sustained international cooperation to achieve
meaningful results.
The commitment to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by
2030 provides a specific and measurable goal. This time-bound
objective reflects the urgency of addressing climate change and
aligns with broader international efforts to limit global
warming.
British expert Neil Watson, in a comment for Azernews , highlighted the significance of
Azerbaijan, a hydrocarbon-producing nation, becoming a signatory to
the Global Methane Pledge, particularly in light of its role as the
host for COP-29.
While criticisms may arise, labeling the hosting by countries
like Dubai and Azerbaijan as a case of the 'poacher becoming the
gamekeeper,' Watson contends that it genuinely reflects global
apprehension about greenhouse gas emissions. He sees it as an
acknowledgment of the pivotal role that fossil fuel-producing
nations must play in addressing environmental concerns-a
manifestation of the evolving world order and the future trajectory
for our planet.
Watson is optimistic about the feasibility of achieving
voluntary commitments, provided that collective strategies remain
undeterred by conflicts and do not become overshadowed by
war-centric agendas that could dominate economies.
As the world transitions towards gas and renewable energy,
replacing aging fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, Watson anticipates a
reduction in methane emissions. However, he underscores the need
for substantial investment, emphasising that such efforts are only
feasible in economically vibrant environments. A world marked by
disharmony and persistent warfare is unlikely to successfully
realize its environmental policy objectives.
