Bihar Police Arrest Two Shooters Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 7 (IANS) Bihar Police on Thursday said that they have arrested two shooters of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police said that the operation was jointly carried out by Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi Police late on Wednesday night.

The police have identified the shooters as Sunil Karolia, a native of Jaipur and Shahnawaz Sahil, a resident of Mehsol block in Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

The police said a trap was laid at Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi border area at Runni Saidpur toll plaza.

Police said that learnt that two shooters were coming from Nepal and accordingly a trap was laid and arrested the accused while contrabands were also recovered from their possession.

Police said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the two shooters were involved in several murders in Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.