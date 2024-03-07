(MENAFN- The Conversation)
Level 4 or 5 - $81,970 to $100,909 FTE ($65,576 to $80,727 pro rata)
Additional 17% employer superannuation Flexible Work Arrangements Rewarding career with a progressive organisation
Are
you ready to make a meaningful impact in the world of tertiary
education? The NTEU Queensland Division invites you to join our team as a
Union Organiser, where you'll play a crucial role in shaping the future
of academic and general staff at Central Queensland University.
Located
at the Rockhampton Campus, with regular travel to all CQU campuses,
this part-time position offers flexibility with four days per week (0.8
FTE) on an ongoing basis. We're also open to considering applications
from those interested in working three days per week, accommodating
diverse lifestyles and needs.
As
a Union Organiser, you'll find yourself at the heart of our progressive
organisation, dedicated to advocating for the rights and interests of
workers in the tertiary education sector. You'll be instrumental in
providing general administration support for the Branch and its
Committees, engaging in branch organising, recruitment, and campaign
activities, as well as maintaining and servicing vital networks of
delegates and activists.
We
understand the importance of supporting our team members, which is why
we offer a competitive salary package, including a healthy lifestyle
allowance and a relaxed dress code. But more than that, we offer a
collaborative and supportive work environment where every individual is
valued and empowered to make a difference.
If
you're passionate about union principles and have experience in
advocacy, organising, and campaigning, we want to hear from you. We're
looking for candidates with relevant tertiary qualifications or
equivalent, along with the drive to effect positive change in the
tertiary education industry.
Take the next step in your career and be part of a team that's committed to making a difference.
Applications
must include a written response to the essential and desirable
selection criteria of the position, include the names and contact
details of two referees and should be addressed to the Queensland
Division Secretary, Mr Michael McNally. Aboriginal and or Torres Strait
Islander people considering applications are encouraged to contact NTEU
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Policy Committee Chair, Dr
Sharlene Leroy-Dyer at [email protected] .
Apply now by visiting : & enter ref code: 6556316 .
Applications close COB on Monday, 18 March 2024.
For a copy of the Position Description please contact Joanne Riley by email at [email protected] . Further inquiries should be addressed by email to the Secretary, [email protected] .
NTEU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
This
is a targeted position. Priority is given to a suitable candidate who
is Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander. Applicants may need to
provide information to corroborate their Aboriginality.
