Level 4 or 5 - $81,970 to $100,909 FTE ($65,576 to $80,727 pro rata)



Additional 17% employer superannuation

Flexible Work Arrangements Rewarding career with a progressive organisation

Are you ready to make a meaningful impact in the world of tertiary education? The NTEU Queensland Division invites you to join our team as a Union Organiser, where you'll play a crucial role in shaping the future of academic and general staff at Central Queensland University.



Located at the Rockhampton Campus, with regular travel to all CQU campuses, this part-time position offers flexibility with four days per week (0.8 FTE) on an ongoing basis. We're also open to considering applications from those interested in working three days per week, accommodating diverse lifestyles and needs.

As a Union Organiser, you'll find yourself at the heart of our progressive organisation, dedicated to advocating for the rights and interests of workers in the tertiary education sector. You'll be instrumental in providing general administration support for the Branch and its Committees, engaging in branch organising, recruitment, and campaign activities, as well as maintaining and servicing vital networks of delegates and activists.

We understand the importance of supporting our team members, which is why we offer a competitive salary package, including a healthy lifestyle allowance and a relaxed dress code. But more than that, we offer a collaborative and supportive work environment where every individual is valued and empowered to make a difference.

If you're passionate about union principles and have experience in advocacy, organising, and campaigning, we want to hear from you. We're looking for candidates with relevant tertiary qualifications or equivalent, along with the drive to effect positive change in the tertiary education industry.

Take the next step in your career and be part of a team that's committed to making a difference.

Applications must include a written response to the essential and desirable selection criteria of the position, include the names and contact details of two referees and should be addressed to the Queensland Division Secretary, Mr Michael McNally. Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander people considering applications are encouraged to contact NTEU Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Policy Committee Chair, Dr Sharlene Leroy-Dyer at [email protected] .

Apply now by visiting : & enter ref code: 6556316 .

Applications close COB on Monday, 18 March 2024.

For a copy of the Position Description please contact Joanne Riley by email at [email protected] . Further inquiries should be addressed by email to the Secretary, [email protected] .

NTEU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

This is a targeted position. Priority is given to a suitable candidate who is Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander. Applicants may need to provide information to corroborate their Aboriginality.